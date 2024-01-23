Ghirardelli Brownie Cookie Bar Mix

Product brings together 2 fave chocolatey desserts
Ghirardelli Brookie Mix Main Image

Premium chocolate brand Ghirardelli has united two of America’s most beloved chocolatey desserts – cookies and brownies – in an indulgent Brownie Cookie Bar Mix. The mix combines rich, fudgy brownies with chocolate chip cookies packed with Ghirardelli chocolate chips made from high-quality cocoa beans. Convenient and easy to make any time, the product requires only the additions of butter, water, oil and an egg; then home bakers simply place the batter into an 8x8 pan and bake as directed. A 16.5-ounce package containing one brownie pouch and one cookie pouch retails for a suggested $3.99 at Walmart, with additional distribution at Kroger beginning in February.

