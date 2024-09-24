Now enabling candy fans to wear their favorite confection, Gerrit J. Verburg Co. has introduced Gerrit’s Blue Raspberry Satellite Wafers with Tongue Tattoos. Each edible cornstarch saucer is filled with blue raspberry-flavored sour powder, which after just a few seconds creates a tongue tattoo. The saucers are light blue on one side and white on the other, with one of four fun tattoo designs: a spaceship, a rocket, a dinosaur head or a cartoon tongue. Additionally, the unique novelty is gluten-, nut- and GMO-free. A 1.27-ounce peg bag containing around 28 pieces, with just 130 calories per entire bag, retails for a suggested $2.99, and there are 12 bags per case. The treat is the latest addition to Gerrit’s Satellite Wafers, which are typically filled with either a sour powder or sweet candy beads. These nostalgic wafers have been enjoyed in the United States since the 1950s.