Gelson’s Improves In-Store Production, Centralized Kitchen Efficiency

Southern California-based Gelson’s Markets is expanding its partnership with tech platform Invafresh to help improve revenue and reduce food waste. The food retailer, which already utilizes the Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform across its footprint, will now add the company’s Production Planning and Commissary solutions to gain comprehensive visibility across its entire fresh food retail operations for both in-store and central kitchen operations.

Through its existing partnership with Invafresh and the use of the company’s AI-enhanced platform, Gelson’s has successfully reduced shrink, ensured compliance with regulatory requirements, and created a centralized repository of over 4,700 recipes that allows for easy management from both a data and cost perspective.

“For Gelson’s, the benefits of using the Invafresh Production Planning and Commissary solutions will be increased quality, better assortment compliance, reduced shrink, and an efficient management of labor resources,” said Ron Johnson, chief information and supply chain officer at Gelson’s Markets. “For our in-store associates, Invafresh provides an easy-to-manage workflow between stores and our central kitchens, while providing them with a feature-rich, mobile solution to better serve our customers.”

“Invafresh is proud to partner with Gelson’s to provide them with a fresh-centric solution across their stores and central kitchens,” said Tim Spencer, president and CEO of Invafresh. “It’s an example of how Invafresh provides a single solution to optimize fresh food retail processes, from reducing food waste to increasing revenue to ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson's operates 28 locations throughout Southern California. Based in Toronto, Canada, Invafresh has deployed its solutions in over 350 grocery retailers, providing AI-enhanced demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, sustainability and compliance, and waste prevention solutions.