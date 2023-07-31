Conceived as a mission-driven lifestyle brand that aims to celebrate and empower the LGBTQIA+ community, Gay Water takes its name from the colloquial name for a vodka soda within that community. Featuring three simple ingredients, only 80 calories per serving and 4% ABV, gluten-free and no-sugar Gay Water also aims to appeal to people who are trying to make healthier lifestyle choices but still want to enjoy alcohol. The line is now available in four refreshing flavors – watermelon, lime, peach and grapefruit – although the brand plans to expand to more product lines in the coming months. Gay Water single-flavor packs contain six 12-ounce cans retailing for a suggested $18.25, while variety packs of 12 12-ounce cans go for a suggested $36.50 at retail. The company is the brainchild of Spencer Hoddeson, queer influencer and previous head of corporate social for Yahoo.