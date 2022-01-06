Garrett Mix and CheeseCorn

Famous for more than 70 years in its hometown of Chicago, Garrett Popcorn Shops has finally brought its most beloved recipe, Garrett Mix to grocery stores, along with CheeseCorn, another popular offering. Garrett invented Chicago-style popcorn back in the 1970s with Garrett Mix, a blend of the brand’s CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn varieties that aims to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings. Pre-popped, individually sealed and ready to eat, the popcorn is made the same way as in the shops: batch to batch, from scratch, with kernels still hot air popped and recipes still handcrafted in copper kettles. Garrett Mix comes in 6-ounce bags and CheeseCorn in 5-ounce bags, both retailing for $4.99 each, with pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer. Now available at Chicagoland grocer Jewel-Osco, the popcorn will soon show up on more food retailers’ shelves. Just remember to remind consumers that to mix the kernels evenly inside a Garrett Mix bag, they need to "shake-shake-shake" the bag before opening it, just like Garrett team members perform the celebrated “Garrett Shake” before serving the mix at the shops.