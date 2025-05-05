Shoppers are increasingly looking for delicious, better-for-you snack options that don’t compromise on taste. Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips meet this demand by delivering irresistible flavor and unmistakable crunch in every bite while staying true to the brand’s commitment to providing a better-for-you snack with no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives for gatherings or everyday munching.

The newest addition to the Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ lineup – Sweet Tangy Chili – features a combination of sweet tangy chili, corn and vibrant veggies. With snackers continuing to crave adventurous flavor mashups, these chips deliver a burst of sweet and spicy in every bite and a satisfying crunch for all snack lovers to enjoy. They are certified gluten-free and combine the goodness of five kinds of vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot and tomato) and other wholesome ingredients, such as non-GMO corn. Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips contain no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives, with color coming only from natural sources.

In a crowded snack aisle often filled with either “guilty pleasures” or traditional tortilla chips, Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips break the mold, delivering flavor-forward crunch while being a snack fans can feel good about.