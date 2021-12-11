The Future of Pricing Has Arrived; It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed Yet
Why Now?
There are many reasons for the ascendance of this technology. The most fundamental truth is that the job of a grocery pricing manager has become humanly impossible. Put COVID-19 aside — which has serially and in parallel impacted the retail market with supply chain disruptions, fear of shopping in physical stores, and the swift adoption of e-commerce — there is the vast complexity of pricing modern retail across multiple channels; while prices on a shelf can persist for days, prices on the digital channel can change by the minute. The expanding number of SKUs, stores and partners has added greatly to those complexities. In addition, the adoption of AI, which has always been a challenge to users exponentially when so much of adoption depends on trust. Will this system help me make better decisions, or is it a first step to the elimination of my job? And what about my brand collaborators? Will the system help them make better decisions? An area for much needed collaboration is promotions. A modern, user-friendly system, that empowers users, and is available to both retailers and their vendor partners, would give all users a sense of purpose and importance. The system could find the best price for the right customer at the right store or through the right channel, whether we are talking about base-price, promotions or markdowns.
What We Need in Terms of a Solution
Aside from doing the things that it claims to do, an AI-assisted platform for autonomous pricing — we believe that this is what the tech category might be called — it must come with three promises. First, the user must understand why the system is making a recommendation. If a user cannot understand why, the system will not gain adoption. The system should be simpler, smarter and speedier than what’s usually is foisted on pricing managers. This is no smaller matter — the platforms of Walmart, Amazon and Target pride themselves on understandability and usability. Two, the system needs to be open and collaborative. A recommendation for a promotion can be fatally stalled if vendors are not allowed on the system. Finally, the system must empower the user.
Just as SAP invited a new category of user to become “business intelligent” when it purchased Business Objects, a modern AI-driven pricing system must elevate, not eliminate, the user. In the end, the open system should help the user prepare for the next disruption. We’re already planning for that.