The Future of Food Security

In a beautiful spring day in Washington, D.C., I made my way to the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center to attend a bipartisan luncheon held by nonprofit organization Food Tank to mark the launch of the Forum for Farmers and Food Security. According to Food Tank, the forum “is a global coalition dedicated to driving tangible action to transform food and agriculture systems.” This means improving global food and nutrition security while highlighting the connection between food systems and climate resilience.

The packed event featured a panel of food and agriculture systems experts, moderated by Allison Aubrey, of NPR News, as well as a fireside chat with Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and a keynote address by Sen. Chris Coons, D.-Del. Attendees spanned executives at several major global food brands, elected officials, agricultural ministers from various countries, leaders at seven UN agencies, major agricultural funders, think tanks and impact investors, among others. The focus was on creating viable economies in Africa by helping food producers transition from expensive imported grains to indigenous crops that are better able to withstand drought and feed a growing population, thus ensuring greater food security for the region. To drive this point home, each attendee received a bag of delicious Yolélé fonio chips, made from one of those native African crops, and a past Progressive Grocer new product.

