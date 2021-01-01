Bringing together indulgent chocolate with clinically researched ingredients and botanicals, The Functional Chocolate Co. offers curated confectionary creations that work synergistically to address common health concerns of women. Made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers and crafted in the USA, the bars are 100% plant based, vegan, Non-GMO, cholesterol, and dairy- and gluten-free. Initially, Functional Chocolate bars will take on the four most cited conditions that affect women -- Rhythm Chocolate for PMS, Carefree Chocolate for stress and anxiety, Hot Chocolate for menopause symptoms and Sexy Chocolate for low libido -- with additional formulations slated to roll out in the coming months. “Women face unique health concerns, many of which continue to remain underserved by traditional wellness and nutraceutical approaches,” explained Chris Peruzzi, COO and formulator at The Functional Chocolate Co. “Combining chocolate with active nutraceuticals creates an indulgent and especially effective experience, as the natural healthy fats in the chocolate act as a carrier to improve bioavailability of the other ingredients, and of course, it makes it more likely that customers actually consume it regularly for their best desired individual effects and benefits.” A 1.75-ounce bar retails for a suggested $7.49, and the item is available in a standard 12-count point-of-sale case.