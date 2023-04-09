Available in Apple, Blueberry or Cranberry flavors, Full Circle Market Breakfast Rounds provide shoppers with a delicious, convenient better-for-you option in Fresh Bakery. Made with real fruit, Full Circle Market Breakfast Rounds offer a good source of fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving. A sweet, tasty change of pace from traditional bakery offerings, Full Circle Market Breakfast Rounds are a convenient, ready-to-go breakfast or better-for-you afternoon snack.