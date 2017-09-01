Fruit Nippers Spirits-Infused Fruit Pieces

Fruit Nippers premium fruit pieces are infused with top-shelf spirits that can be enjoyed straight out of the jar or added to cocktails, marinades and desserts. At 70 calories per serving and 8 percent ABV, Fruit Nippers are available in three tasty varieties: Orange Tequila, Apple Cinnamon Whiskey and Pineapple Rum, and are kosher, fat-free, and gluten-free. Pineapple Rum pairs pineapple with rum for a tropical taste; Orange Tequila goes for a south-of-the-border taste; and Apple Cinnamon Whiskey combines crisp apples and warm cinnamon with whiskey for a smooth taste. All three combinations come in 13.5-ounce jars and retail for a suggested $9.99 each.