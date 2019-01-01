Frill Plant-Based Frozen Dessert

Billed as the world’s only whole fruit- and vegetable-based dairy-free ice cream alternative, Frill contains nothing but those items and natural ingredients such as cinnamon and elderflower. The creamy, clean frozen dessert is gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher and Paleo-friendly, as well as containing zero added sugar, sweeteners or artificial ingredients. Instead, Frill gets its sweetness from the natural sugar in dates and whole fruits, resulting in a product with half the sugar of traditional ice cream but 10 times the fiber. Further, at only 70 to 100 calories per serving, it can easily be incorporated into smoothies, sauces, salad dressings, cocktails and more, without making any of them too fattening. Available in Bursting Berries, Intense Chocolate, Nutty Caramel and Refreshing Green varieties, Frill retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$7.10 per pint.