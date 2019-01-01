Just in time for summer, Friendly’s, a Dean Foods Co. brand, has introduced Friendly's Dessert Cups, a line of individually sized treats inspired by dessert classics. The deconstructed desserts come in in paper cups with clear dome lids, allowing consumers to see inside. A proprietary production process enables Friendly’s to layer as many as six distinct ingredients for each variety, including ice cream, cake and pie crust bits, vanilla wafer crumbles, and fruit pieces. The multi-textured product line consists of six varieties: Banana Cream Pie (vanilla wafer crumbles, banana cream pie filling, and French vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow sauce and whipped topping); Strawberry Shortcake (pound cake crumbles, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, and whipped topping and white chocolate chips); Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge (chocolate peanut butter fudge truffles, chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, and whipped topping with chocolate flakes); Blackberry Peach Pie (flaky pie crust pieces, peach pie filling, vanilla ice cream topped with blackberry sauce, and whipped topping and streusel crumble); Red Velvet Cake (red velvet cake crumbles, red velvet cake filling, cream cheese ice cream, and whipped topping with red sprinkles); and Pecan Praline (praline-coated pecan pieces, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and whipped topping with roasted pecan bits). An 8.5-ounce cup retails for a suggested $2.99.