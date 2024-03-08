THE FRIDAY 5: ALDI Plans Massive Growth; Target Unveils Paid Membership

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. ALDI Shares Expansion Plans

News of ALDI’s ambitious growth plans following the recently announced successful completion of its Southeastern Grocers acquisition garnered the most clicks from PG readers this week. The discount grocer says it will open 800 new stores by the end of 2028, which will encompass both organic growth and store conversions.

The acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners is expected to drive significant growth for ALDI in the Southeast over the next few years. Beginning this summer, ALDI will begin a phased approach to converting stores, and anticipates that approximately 50 locations will begin the conversion process during the second half of this year.

2. Kroger, Albertsons Ready for Legal Battle

While the potential merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. hit a snag last week when the FTC filed suit against the two companies, an analyst from S&P Global Ratings told PG that he believes the grocers are “ready and willing to go to the mat” to fight for the merger.

According to Pablo Garces, retail director and primary credit analyst for S&P, the financial services company expected that the FTC would make a move against the merger, especially considering the vocal opposition to it from myriad organizations. Kroger and Albertsons also seemed to be ready for the legal action, having told Bloomberg in May 2023 that the two companies agreed in advance to commit to litigation.

S&P found that Kroger stands to benefit if the merger is merely delayed, since it could ultimately reduce its financing package. If the merger does not go through, Kroger would still hold its place as a leading grocer, but will continue to face familiar competitive threats from both grocers and e-commerce players.