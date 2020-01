The global dairy company Dutch Royal FrieslandCampina has introduced Frico Gouda Cheese Snacks to meet the growing consumer demand for better-for-you, on-the-go lunch and snacking convenience. Made in the Netherlands by expert cheesemakers for more than 120 years, mild, creamy Frico cheese is crafted from 100% fresh Dutch cow’s milk. A 5.6-ounce resealable bag of eight 20-gram (.071-ounce) snacks retails for a suggested $5.99.