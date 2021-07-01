Freshop E-Commerce Solution Acquired by NCR

Retail solutions provider NCR Corp. has acquired grocery e-commerce company Freshop. According to NCR, adding e-commerce to its point-of-sale platform will give retailers, particularly regional and small grocery chains, the ability to quickly implement “buy-online, pickup-in-store” capabilities, thereby strengthening customer relationships, bolstering their brands, and earning better margins than with third-party e-commerce providers.

“As we continue to expand NCR’s software and services-led offerings, the addition of Freshop to our retail platform creates more value for our customers and new capabilities for NCR to run the store,” noted Michael D. Hayford, president and CEO of Atlanta-based NCR.

NCR predicts that “buy-online, pickup-in-store” e-commerce will grow by 25% annually through 2025.

“We know that by joining the industry leader in retail technology, Freshop can scale more rapidly and be an even bigger force in the market,” said Brian Moyer, CEO of Rochester, New York-based Freshop. “The team and I are proud of what we have built and are excited about this next step in our journey together with NCR.”

Freshop’s e-commerce capabilities will be a key component of NCR’s Next-Generation Retail Store Architecture, including NCR Emerald, which offers retailers the ability to streamline store operations and launch future innovations in less time and at lower cost.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.