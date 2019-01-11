Fresh Thyme CEO Leaves; President Appointed

Chris Sherrell, president and CEO of Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Farmers Market since its founding in 2012, during which time it grew to 77 stores in 11 states, has left the company. Effective with Sherrell’s departure, Gerald Melville will lead Fresh Thyme as president.

“I am extremely proud of the company I was able to build, as well as our mission of bringing fresh and healthy food at an amazing value to dozens of communities,” said Sherrell. “As happens with many entrepreneurs, as Fresh Thyme has matured, I am ready for my next challenge.”

A 39-year retail veteran, Melville comes to Fresh Thyme from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, where he held the role of regional VP of stores, heading operations for almost 50 Meijer supercenters across Illinois and Wisconsin. Before joining Meijer in 2009, Melville held a range of senior leadership roles with Albertsons and Supervalu, including broad responsibility for store operations, customer service, labor, food safety and asset protection.

“I’m very pleased about this exciting opportunity,” noted Melville. “Fresh Thyme is a dynamic brand with an ideal offering for today’s health-conscious customer. I’m looking forward to joining the team and working together to continue the company’s growth and success.”

Last June, the company bolstered its executive team with the addition of two seasoned retail executives: COO Dean Little and CMO Tod Pepin.