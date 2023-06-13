Fresh Press Farms Oils

Located just a few hours outside of Atlanta, Fresh Press Farms harvests, cold-presses, bottles and distributes its artisanal sunflower and olive oils to ensure top-notch quality. Unlike many other oils on the market, the sustainable and ethically sourced products are never rancid, stale or overprocessed, and never contain fillers or artificial preservatives. Fresh Press Farms sells unrefined but filtered High Oleic Extra Virgin Sunflower Oil – the only sunflower oil in the world certified by the American Heart Association – offering a rich, buttery taste and retailing for a suggested $8.99 per 16.4-ounce bottle, as well as Classic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bold Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Mild Extra Virgin Olive Oil, all retailing for a suggested $12.99 per 16.4-ounce bottle. The U.S.-grown and -made oils come in functional-décor aluminum bottles.