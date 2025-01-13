Having already revolutionized breakfast with its high-protein, low-carb and grain-free cereals, Magic Spoon is now redefining the category once again with the launch of Protein Granola. Departing from the usual high-sugar, low-protein options, Magic Spoon’s granola is crafted with nuts and seeds and packed with 13-14 grams of protein per serving. Further, each serving contains a mere 2 grams of sugar – a fraction of the amount found in typical granolas – and 7-8 grams of fiber, nearly double that of other brands on the market. Magic Spoon Protein Granola is also free of gluten, soy, and any artificial flavors or colors, and comes in four crunchy varieties: Honey Almond, Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Almond and Mixed Berry. An 8-ounce resealable bag of any variety retails for a suggested $9.99.