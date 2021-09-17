The Fresh Market Sponsors Hometown Soccer Team

The Fresh Market has signed a multi-year agreement to sponsor the North Carolina Football Club (NCFC), a soccer club based in the Research Triangle area of the state. The organization includes the NCFC professional men’s team and the North Carolina Courage, a Division 1 professional women’s soccer team.

As part of the agreement between the two North Carolina-based organizations, The Fresh Market’s name and logo will appear on the NCFC training shirts, the North Carolina Courage’s team’s warm-up uniforms and other club apparel. The official grocer of the club, The Fresh Market also will take part in campaigns featuring the club’s soccer players and emphasizing themes of acceptance and excellence.

“It is exciting to be part of the growth of professional soccer right here in North Carolina,” said Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer of The Fresh Market. “We’re especially proud to be working with the teams and the players developed through the youth program to highlight the club’s homegrown talent and shine a light on our future stars and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

The sporting club returned the praise. "We are honored to partner with a North Carolina born and bred company that was voted the best Supermarket in America,” said Kyle Prairie, club VP of corporate partnerships. “Supporting equality, diversity, and inclusivity, the Fresh Market is committed to supporting the communities in which they do business, and we look forward to celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2022 through this partnership in recognition and celebration of their employees and customers.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, which filed operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Earlier this summer, The Fresh Market’s parent company filed for an initial public offering (IPO).