Fresh Express Chopped Kits and Butter Supreme Lettuce Blend

In response to continuing consumer demand, Fresh Express, a provider of value-added salads, has added three offerings to its line of best-selling chopped salad kits – Twisted Caesar Lemon Caesar, Twisted Caesar Pesto Caesar and Mexican Style, and rolled out a crunchy lettuce blend, Butter Supreme. Lemon Caesar (9.1 ounces) and Pesto Caesar (9.5 ounces) combine the popular Caesar salad with an unexpected flavor twist, the first offering crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce, topped with crunchy Parmesan cheese crisps, dried cherries and a lemon white wine Caesar dressing, the second consisting of a fresh blend of crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce, tossed with crunchy garlic brioche croutons, parmesan cheese and a creamy pesto Caesar dressing. The 10.8-ounce Mexican Style Chopped Salad Kit, meanwhile, features crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce, slivered carrots and shredded red cabbage garnished with roasted pumpkin seeds, cheddar cheese tortilla strips, crumbled cotija cheese and a cheesy sweet tomatillo dressing. For those who prefer to create salads using their favorite lettuce toppings and dressing, Butter Supreme is a crunchy, colorful blend of green butter lettuce, red butter lettuce, radicchio and baby chard providing an excellent source of vitamin K and a good source of vitamin A. The kits and 5-counce blend both have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per package.