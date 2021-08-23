Meet our boldest Dijon yet. French's® Stone Ground Dijon Mustard is made with #1 grade mustard seeds that bring stand-out mustard flavor and texture to keep patrons coming back for more. French's, America's favorite mustard, is made for elevating your menu items. Spread it onto deli sandwiches, whisk into vinaigrettes and sauces, or use as a base for marinades for flavorful proteins. For over 100 years, French's® has been crafted with quality ingredients — you won’t find any artificial flavors, thickeners, or fillers here.