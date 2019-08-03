Frederick MD Co-Op to Open in Former Safeway

The Common Market Co-op plans to open a second location in Frederick, Md., in space formerly occupied by Safeway. The co-op has been looking to expand for several years in order to meet growing demand for its local and organic product line. The building, which Safeway exited in May 2018, is located near downtown Frederick.

The new store will carry many of the same products as the original Route 85 location, but will also add additional merchandise and amenities, including grocery pick-up and a pet center with a wide array of clean, local and organic pet products. The 7th Street store will also feature a café, similar to the Route 85 location, but with expanded operations.

“We are constantly working to improve our store to better support our customers and their healthy lifestyle with high-quality, local, natural and Organic products,” said General Manager Bob Thompson. “With this additional location, we’ll be able to provide better access to our products and services, as well as increased support for our local suppliers.”

With nearly twice the space as their location on Route 85, the second location will add an estimated 110 jobs. The co-op’s corporate office will also relocate from the county to the new location within the city limits.

The Common Market Co-op is a consumer-owned cooperative that strives to contribute positively to the community by creating a vibrant local food economy, using increasingly sustainable resources and responding to its community food needs. It began as a small buying club in 1974 out of the home of Randy and Francy Williams, and is now supported by more than 6,600 owners.