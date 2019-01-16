Chicago Market Co-op to Open in 2020

Chicago Market, a local, sustainable co-op grocery store, plans to open April 2020 in the former Wilson Red Line (public transit) Station in the Uptown neighborhood.

Plans for the store were originally revealed in May 2018 after it was selected to fill the space by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) during an RFP (request for proposal) process.

Owned by the community and democratically run, Chicago Market offers a unique alternative shopping experience in which the customer can be a part of the store.

“The community support has been incredible, and we’re excited to keep the development process moving,” said Grant Kessler, Chicago Market board president. “The grocery co-op has over 1,500 owners and aims to reach 2,000 by April 2019 to start construction and stay on track of our store build-out timeline. We’ll be holding info sessions and events in our surrounding neighborhoods to spread the word on this community effort.”

Chicago Market is expected to create more than 40 new jobs in the area and projects sales of more than $9 million in Uptown’s local economy within the first year. The ethically run grocer will feature products that are fresh, local, organic, sustainably sourced and seasonal. Additional amenities will include prepared foods, a cafe, community programming and a 40-car parking lot.