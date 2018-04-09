Willy Street Co-op Celebrates Local Foods This Month

During the month of September, Willy Street Co-op is making it even easier for customers to purchase local products For Eat Local Month. On Fridays, co-op owners buying more than $30 in local products will receive 15 percent off their purchase. The Madison, Wis.-based grocer defines local as food produced within 150 miles or anywhere within the state of Wisconsin.

All month long, the independent grocery is highlighting local products throughout stores with special signage, running additional sales on local products, and inviting more local farmers and vendors into Willy Street’s three locations to sample their products and answer questions.

“Celebrating Eat Local Month is a special time for the Willy Street Co-op. Supporting our local producers, giving our owners and customers access to the highest-quality food, and doing our part to strengthen a just and fair local food economy are all core values of our cooperative,” said Anya Firszt, general manager of Willy Street Co-op. “We carry out those values all year long, but with all of the sales, promotions and awareness building about local products and producers, September is extra fun for all of us.”

In addition to the Friday promotion, Willy Street is also hosting an Instagram contest throughout the month, with winners receiving $100 worth of local groceries. To enter, customers can take a photo of a local product they purchased and post it on the social site using the hashtag #eatlocalmonth2018 and tagging @willystreetcoop.