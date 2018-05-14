National Co+op Grocers Honors Sustainability Stars

Part of co-ops' mission is a concern for community, and National Co+op Grocers (NCG) has honored eight retailers with its annual Co+efficient Sustainability Stars awards.

Introduced in 2014, Co+efficient is a sustainability program that Iowa City, Iowa-based NCG designed to benchmark and improve co-ops’ social, environmental and local economic impacts. The Co+efficient Sustainability Star Awards – now in their third year – spotlight co-ops that made the greatest year-over-year improvements.

The 2017 recipients were:

Boise Co-op , based in Boise, Idaho, reduced overall waste by 5 percent in 2017, in part by partnering with a nonprofit farm to take 15,000 pounds of compostable materials annually. New, more efficient freezers helped the store reduce energy use by 10 percent to 15 percent.

BriarPatch Food Co-op , based in Grass Valley, Calif., added new solar panels, which reduced the store’s carbon footprint by more than 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Its inclusive hiring practices also resulted in more diversity among its staff, and its entire staff earns a local livable wage.

Community Food Co-op , based in Bellingham, Wash., cut its carbon footprint by 280 tons by reducing refrigerant gas leaks through additional preventive maintenance. The co-op also set and achieved a goal for 90 percent waste diversion.

Concord Food Co-op , based in Concord, N.H., set a goal to reduce energy use by 5 percent in one year and exceeded it with a 7 percent reduction. The co-op partnered with a local group on a program that works toward a more inclusive workforce. It also donated 1,000 hours of volunteer time in its community.

Marquette Food Co-op , based in Marquette, Mich., used 25 percent less energy per square foot than the national average. In 2017, all staff earned a local livable wage. The co-op prioritizes safety by providing fresh food and deli staff an average of eight hours of food safety training annually.

Orcas Food Co-op , based in Eastsound, Wash., reduced its energy use by an estimated 5 percent in one year. The co-op addressed inclusion by providing its membership application in Spanish as well as English. Its Sustainable FARM Fund has supported innovative projects at six local farms in just two years.

The Merc Co+op , based in Lawrence, Kan., completed installation of 330 solar panels that will save $1 million over 25 years. Nearly three-fourths of co-op staff participated in community outreach volunteering programs, and the co-op provided $15,000 in assistance for healthy food access.

Willy Street Co-op, based in Madison, Wis., helped incubate local producers with its Retail Ready Lab. The co-op supported healthy food access by providing $237,000 in assistance and multiple programs for those in need. The co-op’s staff earned a local living wage, and it launched a new co-op green team.