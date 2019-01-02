C.E. Pugh Becomes National Co+op Grocers CEO

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), the business services cooperative for retail food cooperatives across the United States, has named C.E. Pugh CEO of the organization.

Having joined NCG in 2008, Pugh most recently held the role of COO, as well as that of interim CEO since April 2018. Before that, he was general manager of La Montañita Co-op Food Market, in Albuquerque, N.M., for six years, and has been an executive in the grocery industry for more than four decades.

As part of the selection process for a new CEO, NCG’s board of directors formed a search committee featuring representatives from its member co-ops and retained a global executive search firm.

“After a deliberate process and thoughtful consideration, we were proud to unanimously select C.E. as our CEO and look forward to him getting right to work on this next phase of our co-op’s journey,” noted NCG Board Chair Dan Gillotte, of Wheatsville Co-op, in Austin, Texas. “We were inspired and excited to hear C.E.’s thoughts and plans for NCG, both now and in the future. He has an established track record of success in our industry and a deep spiritual passion for the work we all do every day.” “NCG employs and serves the most committed and talented people that I know, and it has been an honor to join them in growing the cooperative economy,” said Pugh. “I can think of no greater endeavor than working with the NCG board, staff and membership to ensure a thriving and dynamic future for our sector.”

Iowa City, Iowa-based NCG has 145 member and associate co-ops, which operate more than 200 stores in 37 states.