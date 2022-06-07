Freak Flag Organics Bone Broth

Using non-GMO and USDA-certified organic ingredients to provide restaurant-level flavors through adventurous recipes, Freak Flag Organics has introduced a line of organic bone broth in Coconut Chicken, Chicken Tortilla and Lemon Pepper Chicken flavors. Consumers can use the versatile product line as a soup base, sip them on their own or add them as a recipe ingredient. A 16-ounce carton of any flavor of the broth retails for a suggested $6.99. Devoted to zero-sacrifice vegan and tree nut-free options, as well as unexpected ways to satisfy keto, vegetarian, dairy-free and flexitarian appetites, Freak Flag also offers Organic Pestos, Organic Dipping Sauces, and Mac & Freak varieties. The company donates 1% of its annual net revenue from the Aged Cheddar Cheese Pizza and Nacho Cheese Mac & Freak SKUs to support youth music, art and culinary education.