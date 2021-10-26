Four Sigmatic Functional Ground Mushroom Coffees

Functional mushroom coffee pioneer Four Sigmatic has launched Immune Support Ground Coffee and Perform Ground Coffee, following the introduction of Chill Decaf Ground Coffee on National Coffee Day (Sept. 29). The highest-caffeine ground mushroom coffee created by Four Sigmatic to date Perform Ground Coffee features notes of dark chocolate and nuts and a base of premium organic dark roast beans amplified by power-balancing and productivity-supporting cordyceps mushrooms, coffee bean extract, and L-Theanine to fuel the body and mind. Immune Support Ground Coffee is a medium-roast mushroom coffee that, like Perform, features a base of premium organic coffee, but with four immune-supporting ingredients -- chaga mushrooms, vitamin D, zinc and turkey tail -- along with chocolate and caramel notes. Each bag is blended with vitamin D derived from real whole mushrooms, which provides 140% of the daily vitamin D needed for immune system support. Both items taste like coffee, not mushrooms, and feature fair trade beans sustainably sourced from Pacayal Coffee, a family-run farm located 5,500 feet above sea level in southwest Honduras. These latest products meet the same rigorous standards as all Four Sigmatic products when it comes to the sourcing, quality, testing and potency of its ingredients. A 12-ounce bag of either Perform or Immune Support retails for a suggested $20.