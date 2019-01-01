Fortune Gluten Free Shelf Stable Noodles

Known for its fresh refrigerated Asian noodles, JSL Foods’ Fortune brand has now introduced a shelf-stable gluten-free Asian noodle line. Available in four flavors – 4.96-ounce Ramen with Miso Pork soup base, 4.75-ounce Udon with Garlic Chicken soup base, 4.98-ounce Soba Buckwheat with Shoyu soup base, and 4.98-ounce Red Rice Ramen with Shoyu soup base – the partially cooked, restaurant-quality product line brings innovation to the shelf-stable noodle segment. As well as enabling consumers to whip up Asian-inspired dishes in just three minutes, the noodles have zero trans fats, are GMO- and cholesterol-free, contain no artificial coloring or flavoring, and provide 3 to 4 grams of protein per serving. The line will be supported by social media, a national blogger recipe challenge, in-pack recipes and consumer couponing. A bag retails for a suggested $2.99.