Former NGA Prez/CEO Peter Larkin joins Manomet Board

Peter J. Larkin, principal/owner of Larkin Consulting and former president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent grocery sector, has joined the Manomet Inc. board of directors. The 50-year-old science-driven nonprofit organization aims to create a more sustainable world.

“Since learning of Manomet’s great and groundbreaking work developing the Grocery Stewardship Certification program, I believe [I] can help expand the reach to many more food retailers and in doing so, help the industry and advance Manomet’s mission,” said Larkin, who brings almost four decades of food industry experience to the board.

“Manomet is extremely fortunate to have such an experienced and respected leader joining our board,” noted Cheryl Botieri, VP of mission advancement at the Plymouth, Mass.-based organization. “I look forward to working with him to help build a healthier, more sustainable world where birds are plentiful, forests are healthy and resilient, fisheries are strong and diverse, and where people are more connected with nature.”

“Peter Larkin brings a long background of community service and for-profit leadership to the Manomet board,” added Nancy Dempze, president of the Manomet board and a partner at the Boston law firm Hemenway & Barnes, which represents nonprofits. “His experience will definitely provide key insights into the retail industry and help us to expand our work helping the grocery industry to be more sustainable. I look forward to working with him.”

Since its 2012 launch, the Grocery Stewardship Certification program has enrolled more than 1,000 grocery stores in the United States and Canada. According to Manomet, it's the only certification program to expand into employee practices and procedures to engage all stores within a chain.