45 CA Whole Foods Markets Certified for Environmental Stewardship

Recognizing a commitment to environmental stewardship, 45 Whole Foods Markets in Northern California have received Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC). The program works with grocers to engage employees on operational sustainability strategies and to review store-level practices and equipment, with an eye to increasing energy efficiency, boosting revenue and lowering costs.

“Environmental stewardship is a core value for Whole Foods Market, and working with Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification program ensures that each store is consistently improving sustainability practices in our operations,” said Tristam Coffin, director of sustainability and facilities for Whole Foods Market’s Northern California region. “The GSC helps us to further engage our team members and has given us another tool to reduce our energy use, conserve water and minimize food waste.”

As a result of their sustainable operating practices, the 45 Northern California Whole Foods Market stores enrolled in the GSC are annually saving an estimated:

More than $6 million, an average of $133,400 per store

More than 3,100 tons of food waste from going to landfills;

More than 18 million gallons of water from being used

More than 78,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases from being released

“Across the U.S., U.K. and Canada, Whole Foods Market is showing what it means to be a mission-driven business,” said Peter Cooke, program manager of the GSC at Plymouth, Mass.-based nonprofit Manomet. “These Northern California Whole Foods stores excel in prioritizing sustainability through food waste diversion and other operational efficiencies. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Whole Foods Market.”

Manomet’s GSC provides participating independent grocers and grocery chains with data about costs saved through operational sustainability efforts, revenue-generating sustainability opportunities, employee engagement strategies, and metrics on waste, water, energy and other conservation initiatives.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods operates more than 470 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, the company is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.