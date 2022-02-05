Forager Project Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt

A plant-based, family-owned creamery that crafts dairy-free foods, Forager Project has now introduced Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt line, the brand’s first foray into food created specifically for children. Packed with probiotics, calcium, and essential vitamins D, A and B12, the yogurt comes in three fun flavors: Berry Berry, featuring blueberry, blackberry, and strawberry; crisp, fresh Strawberry; and sweet-tart Mango. With few vegan options made especially for children, the line meets a growing parent need for healthy plant-based snack options that kids will enjoy. Suitable for kids age 3 and up, the low-sugar, Certified USDA Organic, and dairy-, soy- and gluten-free yogurt retails for $1.99 per 3.2-ounce single-serve pouch of any flavor. Mindful that environmental health and sustainability are core concerns for consumers, Forager Project works directly with small farming cooperatives in Cambodia, Vietnam, the Ivory Coast and India to obtain the sustainable organic cashews it uses to make its products.