Plant-based pioneer Forager Project has now launched a dairy-free cultured sour cream alternative. Made with organic, sustainably farmed cashews ethically sourced from Vietnam and coconut milk, and packed with live, active probiotic cultures, the rich, creamy product boasts a tangy flavor that adds a welcome kick to a variety of dishes or dips, and even desserts. A 12-ounce container retails for a suggested $3.99.