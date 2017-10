Foodstirs Modern Baking has unveiled four new baking mixes, all of which are organic, sustainably made and all-natural. Their newest varieties include Organic Snickerdoodle Blondie Mix, Organic Very Merry Gingerbread Cookie Mix, Organic Chocolate Chippy Pumpkin Bread Mix and Organic Pumpkin Spice Stacks Pancake Mix. All are made of high-quality organic flour, Biodynamic sugar, and fair-trade chocolate, and carry an SRP of $4.99 to $5.99.