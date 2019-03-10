Food Lion Enables Shoppers to Save Extra $20

Ahead of the holiday season, Food Lion has rolled out a promotion enabling customers to earn an additional $20 in savings by shopping and using their personal MVP card. The grocer’s Extra Slice of Savings promotion runs through Nov. 26.

Customers who shop six times between Oct. 2 and Nov. 26 with their personal MVP card, and spend at least $50 per shopping trip, will earn a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of their shopping receipt after the sixth qualifying trip. They can then redeem the coupon during their next shopping trip using their personal MVP card. Coupons are valid two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress will be tracked at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP card. The card allows customers to access lower prices available throughout the store. If a customer doesn’t have an MVP card, they can enroll to receive one free in stores or online.

Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps don’t count toward the $50 purchase requirement.

Customers can also avail themselves of increased savings by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub, scanning their MVP card in-store at the grocer’s MVP Savings Centers near the entrance of any Food Lion store, applying their Shop & Earn rewards, or using the Food Lion Mobile App.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize Group., is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.