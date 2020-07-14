Food Lion Doubles Delivery Foodprint

Food Lion has been partners with third-party grocery delivery service Instacart since 2016, but today's expansion adds nearly 150 additional stores with the service. The grocer has gone from delivery at 154 stores to 302 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Expanding this convenient service to 302 stores in the Food Lion footprint is more important than ever,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion. “We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Customers shop using Food Lion's To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go app and can choose either curbside pickup or delivery through Instacart. Delivery windows are available within one hour or up to two weeks in advance, and are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In June, Food Lion began adding coupons to e-commerce orders, so now customers can link their personal MVP reward cards to their account to earn savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.