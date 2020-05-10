Food Lion Customers Can ‘Gobble Up Even More Savings’

Food Lion has introduced the Gobble Up Even More Savings promotion ahead of this year’s holiday season. Through Nov. 26, customers can earn an additional $20 in savings by shopping and using their personal MVP card.

To earn the $20 coupon, customers should:

Shop six times between Oct. 1-Nov. 26 with their personal MVP card.

Spend at least $50 per shopping trip.

Earn a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of their receipt after the sixth qualifying trip.

Redeem the $20 coupon during their next shopping trip using their personal MVP card; coupons are valid two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is monitored at the bottom of each receipt. The Food Lion MVP card, which shoppers can sign up to obtain at no cost if they don’t already have one, enables them to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store. Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps don’t count toward the $50 purchase requirement.

Customers can also access more savings at the MVP Coupon Hub; by scanning their MVP card in-store at the grocer’s MVP Savings Centers, found near the entrance of any Food Lion store; using Shop & Earn rewards; or downloading the Food Lion Mobile App.

Based in Salisbury, North Carolina, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.