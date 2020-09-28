Food Lion Adds Fresh Fuel to its E-Commerce Offerings

Food Lion has expanded its grocery pickup services to 31 stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Food Lion To-Go service began operations in those new locations on Monday, the latest example of the e-commerce explosion taking place in the larger food retail world. Customers can use the Food Lion To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders. The service, available at 280 stores total, allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion. “We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

The food retailer said it continues to expand this new service across its local towns and cities, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

Additionally, by linking their personal MVP card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings via the service. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

Here is how Food Lion To-Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app.

Enter the ZIP code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to the virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To-Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order, then loads it in the customer’s vehicle.

Food Lion To-Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Based in Salisbury, North Carolina, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.