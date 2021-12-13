Follow Your Heart SuperMac

Plant-based pioneer Follow Your Heart has reinvented a venerable pantry staple with the introduction of USDA-certified organic SuperMac, which pairs macaroni with creamy sauces made with vegetables, beans, and cashews. The dairy-free offering expands the macaroni and cheese category to include a nutritious option made with whole foods. Available in Cheezy Carrot and Creamy Caulifredo varieties, the kid- and allergen-friendly, dairy-, egg-, peanut-, soy-, cholesterol- and preservative-free product line can serve as a quick meal or easy side dish. The item comes in an 8.1-ounce box with a deluxe sauce pouch for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for either variety. SuperMac was dreamed up by moms and vegan chefs Heather Goldberg and Jenny Engel, of Spork Foods, and developed in partnership with Follow Your Heart. The product is available exclusively at all Whole Foods Market locations until March 2022.