Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free Yogurts

Follow Your Heart’s recently launched Dairy-Free Yogurts provide a creamy, allergen-free, probiotic-rich alternative to traditional dairy yogurt. The line comes in 10 flavors: plain, peach, vanilla bean, strawberry, blueberry, cherry, raspberry, strawberry rhubarb, and summer-specific key lime and piña colada. With more than 1 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) per serving, the dairy-free yogurts also pack a powerful gut-healthy punch. Produced at Earth Island, a solar-powered, zero-waste facility in Canoga Park, Calif., the product line is available in 6-ounce containers retailing for a suggested $1.99 each.