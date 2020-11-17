FMI Reveals Board Appointments

FMI – The Food Industry Association has added to its board of directors, with the aim of advancing connectivity among food retailers, suppliers and other business partners. Arlington, Virginia-based FMI welcomed another two leaders from its product suppliers, who now number 13 this year, as well as five new retailer and wholesaler leaders, to its board. The appointments were approved at FMI’s recent virtual board meeting, which also noted significant additions to the association’s member community in 2020.

“I am grateful for the imaginative leadership, the courageous perseverance and the care our companies have displayed throughout this national crisis,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “Over the last eight months, our board leaders have had an opportunity to convene for productive, noncompetitive dialog on everything from public policy matters to food and product safety concerns, and, of course, supply-chain issues– ultimately keeping this nation fed and cared for during these demanding times.”

Added Sarasin: “FMI has successfully created an environment in which companies – both retailers and suppliers – can come together for honest exchanges, productive conversation and opportunities to learn from each other, with the consumer ultimately being the beneficiary of this collaboration.”