FMI Hires Dan Ratner as Senior Director, Member Services

FMI – The Food Industry Association has appointed Dan Ratner senior director of member services. In this role, Ratner will contribute to a strategy for enhancing member value, retention and recruitment.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in membership development, marketing, customer service, direct sales and constituent relations to his latest position, Ratner was previously a membership and business development strategist for The Next Steps LLC, an association management consultancy. Over the past two decades, he has held leadership roles overseeing membership at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, the American National Standards Institute, ASCD (formerly the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development), and the National Association for Music Education.

“Dan’s expertise and results-oriented approach will help build community and continue to create value within FMI’s diverse membership ranks,” noted Dagmar Farr, SVP, membership and education at the Arlington, Va.-based trade association. “Dan’s unique background in both music and business will harmonize the benefits and resources we have available to the entire industry.”

A member of the American Society of Association Executives, Ratner has presented education sessions at regional and state association executive events and contributed to industry publications.