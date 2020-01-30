FMI Foundation Presents 2019 Gold Plate Awards

The FMI Foundation has honored eight food retailers, two suppliers and one community collaborator with 2019 Gold Plate Awards for helping families enjoy one more meal each week at home. The awards ceremony took place at Stir it Up!, the foundation’s annual fundraising event, during the recent FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, held Jan. 24-26 in Phoenix.

“We are continually impressed by the commitment of the more than 400 companies who join the family meals movement,” said David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation. “These stores make a difference in their communities and their shoppers’ lives. Today’s winners found new ways, through innovative partnerships and programs, to support families having more meals together.”

A nationwide Harris Poll survey found that 36% of Americans are cooking more meals at home and eating together more often as a family, and that 41% are making healthier food choices, because of the National Family Meals Month campaign. According to the FMI Foundation, campaign has experienced a 45% increase in retailer participation, a 107% increase in supplier participation, and a 159% increase in community collaborators from last year. The same survey also found that 25% of Americans have seen the National Family Meals Month campaign, and that 84% are willing to commit to having one more family meal a week.

In 2019, 18 states designated September Family Meals Month: Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The 2019 Gold Plate Award Winners are as follows:

Retailer 1 – 49 stores: Northgate Gonzalez Market, Cada Comida tiene una Historia/ Every Meal has a Story

Honorable Mention: Martin’s Super Markets, Family Meal Champ Challenge

Retailer 50 – 199 stores: Tops Markets LLC, Tops Table Time

Honorable Mention: Hannaford Supermarkets, Snack Pals

Retailer 200-plus stores: Wakefern Food Corp., ShopRite’s Family Meals Month: “From Our Family to Yours”; Hy-Vee Inc., 2019 National Family Meals Month at Hy-Vee

Honorable Mention: Stop & Shop, Meal Solutions/Dinner Daily

Rising Star: Newport Avenue Market, We Believe in Family Meals

Supplier: Campbell Soup Co., Campbell Family Meals Month Campaign

Honorable Mention: Eggland’s Best, EB Better Family Meals Program

Community Collaborator: National Pork Board, Meal Solutions for Schools, Retail, and Partners

Arlington, Va.-based FMI recently rebranded to become FMI – The Food Industry Association.