Fleet Owners Should Take a ‘Lifecycle’ Approach to Manage Massive Regulations

For the grocery industry, terms such as regulatory compliance, greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability and cost of compliance have become commonplace. In fact, the transportation industry in general is responsible for roughly 30% of greenhouse gas costs associated with compliance, according to Fleet Advantage, a provider of truck lifecycle management solutions based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The latest regulations include those from the California Air Resources Board, the Food Safety Modernization Act and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s CSA (Compliance and Safety Accountability) program, to name just a few.

With changing regulations in front of them, grocery distributors with private fleets must have a plan to maintain compliance throughout various stages, advises Mike Kiernan, a member of the strategic fleet solutions team at Fleet Advantage. “Proper planning to meet all the requirements can be difficult, as well as costly, for an organization,” he says. “Facets such as labor, equipment, software and technology must all be considered.”