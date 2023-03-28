Flashfood Adds Senior Leaders

Flashfood, the app-based marketplace that aims to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted foods nearing their best-by dates, today has appointed Jordan Schenck to the role of chief brand officer and Sepideh “Sepi” Burkett to the position of head of partner development. These appointments are the first executive hires under the leadership of Nicholas Bertram, who joined Flashfood in February 2023 as president, and follow two major company milestones: saving consumers $180 million in groceries while diverting 70 million pounds of food waste from landfills.

“I am extremely excited to welcome two visionary and seasoned leaders to the Flashfood organization,” said Bertram. “The appointments of Jordan and Sepi come at a time when our momentum is building, but not as fast as the need from both people and the planet. They join in our mission of eliminating food waste, while feeding families is the reason they have joined, and is shared by a growing number of retail partners. I know that hiring diverse, experienced talent is one of the fastest and most impactful ways to help our partners accomplish even more in their communities.”

Schenck brings deep expertise and experience in building sustainability-focused brands to Flashfood. She was head of consumer marketing for Redwood City, Calif.-based Impossible Foods and co-founder and chief revenue officer of San Francisco-based wellness brand Sunwink. Schenck also serves on food tech boards, including most recently as an independent board member at Flashfood.

Burkett has more than 25 years of experience in health-and-wellness and retail innovation from growing companies. Starting her career as a pharmacist at Walmart, she most recently held the role of VP of store experience at Flashfood partner Meijer. Burkett also sits on the advisory board of Penn State University World Campus.

According to Flashfood, these appointments will help boost its grocery presence in North America, foster the development of the company’s brand, and continue to grow deep partnerships with grocery retailers.

“I am extremely excited to work with this mission-driven team, said Schenck. “I believe that we will create a movement around feeding families affordably and eliminating food waste that will benefit our planet in incredible ways. I look forward to applying my learnings from building the plant-based food movement at Impossible and Sunwink to Flashfood.”

“I have been in the food industry for a long time, and I have seen the power of food as a source of nourishment, connection, and community,” said Burkett. “Selling food, fighting hunger, and protecting our environment are all interconnected, and I want to be a meaningful part of that which is why I am excited to partner with retailers to make a difference as a part of the Flashfood team.”

Toronto-based Flashfood operates in more than 1,650 grocery locations throughout the United States and Canada. Privately owned Meijer, which operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.