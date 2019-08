Grain-free snack maker FitJoy Foods has launched light and airy Grain Free Protein Puffs in three flavors: tangy, slightly hot Honey Sriracha, gourmet cheese-dusted White Cheddar, and spicy Nacho Cheese. High in protein (17-18 grams) and low in net carbs (3-4 grams), the crunchy, keto-friendly snacks are free of gluten, soy, corn, and artificial flavors and sweeteners. A 1.05-ounce bag contains just 140 calories and retails for a suggested $2.99.