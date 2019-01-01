Press enter to search
FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels

FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels are made with cassava flour, a gut-friendly alternative to traditional grain flours. Cassava, a major staple in many countries, is a root vegetable with a variety of natural health benefits. FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, corn-free, soy-free and non-GMO. The classic, crunchy twists are baked from cassava and chickpea flour and tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt. Each 30-pretzel serving contains 130 calories, 3 grams of fat, 1 gram of fiber, 0 grams of added sugar and 2 grams of protein.

