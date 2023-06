Already known for its pretzels, grain- and gluten-free snack brand FitJoy has now launched a cracker round line set to compete with leading traditional cracker brands while offering unique attributes in that segment. Available in Classic, Cheezy White Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese flavors, the line is also allergen-friendly, Non-GMO Certified, and dairy- and nut-free. Rolling out nationwide in July, FitJoy crackers will retail for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.49 per 8-ounce box.