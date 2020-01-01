Fiorucci Uncured Pepperoni and Sopressata Slices

Fiorucci is the brand of specialty meats that delivers the true taste of Italy. For nearly 170 years, we have used old-world recipes to produce a full line of authentic Italian charcuterie meats, cheeses, and premium snacking products using only hand-trimmed cuts of premium pork and the finest ingredients, then slowly aging them to perfection.

Fiorucci has launched two new products just in time for the 2020 holiday season. Their new 100% Natural Uncured Pepperoni and Sopressata Charcuterie nuggets are made from 100% vegetarian-fed pork which has never been administered antibiotics or growth hormones. They are completely free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, nitrates, and nitrites, all while packing 6 grams of protein per serving. These premium charcuterie meats add a healthy element to any board or snacking occasion!

